We’re Live on Location Sunday Sept 22nd at Reign Rehabilitation’s GRAND OPENING!

Join Shine FM Sunday September 22nd for the Grand Opening of Reign Rehabilitation & Holistic Healing Inc. Shine FM will be broadcasting live from their from 11-2pm! Join us, address below and learn more about Reign Rehabilitation at https://reignrehabilitation.com/. There will be tons of fun to kick off the day including:
-Bouncy castle
-Face painting
-Door prizes
-Giveaways
-Free Mini therapy sessions for shockwave therapy, electromagnetic therapy and cupping.
-Meet our therapists
Reign Rehabilitation & Holistic Healing Inc.: #16, 9104 – 179 Avenue