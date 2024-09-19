We’re Live on Location Sunday Sept 22nd at Reign Rehabilitation’s GRAND OPENING!

Join Shine FM Sunday September 22nd for the Grand Opening of Reign Rehabilitation & Holistic Healing Inc. Shine FM will be broadcasting live from their from 11-2pm! Join us, address below and learn more about Reign Rehabilitation at https://reignrehabilitation.com/. There will be tons of fun to kick off the day including:

-Bouncy castle

-Face painting

-Door prizes

-Giveaways

-Free Mini therapy sessions for shockwave therapy, electromagnetic therapy and cupping.

-Meet our therapists

Reign Rehabilitation & Holistic Healing Inc.: #16, 9104 – 179 Avenue