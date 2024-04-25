I saw Unsung Hero, and YOU should too!

Shine Family I had an opportunity to catch the brand new Unsung Hero movie hitting theatres Friday April 26th and I thoroughly enjoyed it. This film shares the story of the Smallbone family, or better known by our audience… Joel & Luke Smallbone of for King & Country, along with Rebecca St. James. You may know a little about this families upbringing, but I’m guessing you don’t know the full story. I love a good story and Unsung Hero delivers. Be sure to grab tickets and see this one! -Paul in Promotions