Proudly Serving Central Alberta Since 1985

Royal Carpet Cleaning is proud of its long-standing commitment to the people of Central Alberta. Now under new management, we intend to continue with the great service you’ve come to expect. Whether it’s your carpet, rug, or furniture, we will work with you to provide top-quality restoration to ensure your property will last and impress.

https://www.royalcarpetcleaningab.ca/