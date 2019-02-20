Wise Saying

It is the middle of the week and here is your thought to ponder. When making a decision is not about making a decision that seems right but what is right. The Bible helps us in this area. God’s word in the final authority for faith and practice. If the Bible says it is right then it is right and if it says it is wrong then it is wrong. The Bible is your compass. Let it guide you.
