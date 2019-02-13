Wednesday Thought

It is the middle of the week and here is your thought to ponder. Spend more time with your family because in reality beside God they matter the most. Make every moment count and make sure they are a top priority. At the end of the day they are the ones who will attend your funeral and remember you the most. Give them something wonderful to remember.
