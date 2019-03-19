Tuesday Thought

It is Tuesday and here is your thought. As you go through out this day think about what you are going to say. Think about how you are going to say it and to whom you are saying it. What you say really does matter. Basically engage your brain before you speak will save you from a lot of heart ache and pain. Your tongue can heal or hurt so make sure you think before you speak. Simple but effective advice.
