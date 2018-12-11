Tuesday Thought

It is Tuesday and here is your thought. Jesus had one purpose in life while on earth and that was to do the will of the Father and that must be ours as well. To do less is an insult to Jesus. We are called to the great commandment to love the Lord with all our heart and love others. Then we are called to the great commission to go into all our world and preach the gospel. Do both and be a blessing.
