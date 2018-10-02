Tuesday Thought

It is Tuesday and here is your thought to ponder. The fastest way to destroy a friendship is to live together unless you are married. Always consider your spouse as your best friend and remember you will have good times and bad times but in all you have two things that will help you get through. The Lord and your commitment to each other.
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.