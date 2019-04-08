Trust God.

It is the beginning of a new week and hear is your thought to ponder. Today’s verse is

Psalm 89:34 New King James Version (NKJV)

34 My covenant I will not break,

Nor alter the word that has gone out of My lips.

God will not forsake or alter his word. What He says He will do. So as you start a brand new week trust Him and His word. You can apply these truths to your situation. You will see this happen in your family and friends. What He says He will do He will do it. So today let Him influence you and those in your world.