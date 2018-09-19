It is the middle of the week and here is your saying for today. True security is not found in what you have in the bank but what you have in your heart. So give your heart to the Lord and have real life and security. Jesus came to give you both eternal and abundant life. Give your heart to Him and you will all the things you need and want.
