It is the beginning of the week and here is your thought to ponder. When life gives you a flat tire let the Lord inflate your life with His joy. Joy is deep seated contentment knowing that God has everything under control. Joy is our strength when we trust the Lord. So trust Him and see his joy strengthen you in all things.
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.