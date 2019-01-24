Thursday Thought

It is Thursday and here is your thought to ponder. In the adventure of life. Remember God is the orderer of time and so if we trust Him we will get all the things done we are suppose to get done. So today put your trust in the Lord and let Him direct your life and you will get all the things He wants you to get things done.
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.