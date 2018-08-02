Thursday Thought

It is Thursday and here is your thought. There are no short cuts to wisdom. The path to wisdom is knowledge, understanding, discretion and the fear of the Lord. It takes time to master these. So don’t be anxious together you and the Lord will do great things in your world. Just be patient and in time all the things you wish can and will come to pass. Remember with the Lord all things are possible.
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.