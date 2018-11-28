It is the middle of the week and here is your thought to ponder. Prayer is the answer to worry. Bring everything to God. Everything begins and ends with Him. every need, situation bring to Him because He is the answer. Prayer is the most powerful thing you have in your life. Nothing can stop prayer because nothing can stop God.
