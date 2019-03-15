One Life to Live

It is the weekend and here is your thought. As you start today remember the steps of a good person are order by the Lord. So make the decision today to allow the Lord to lead you. You have a purpose,and destiny in Him. each moment can make such a difference. So look for opportunities and act upon them when they come. You never know hose life you could change yours and someone else.
