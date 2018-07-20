July 20 – No harm – Psalm 91:9-10

David says, “If you make the Lord your refuge and dwelling.” The responsibility is up to us. We make

the choice to let the Lord become these things. We must apply and put into action the promises of

God. They may be yes and Amen but you got to put them into action. Faith is not just mental assent it

is walking in the promises.

When you do put God’s promises into action. No disaster or harm will come near you or where you

live. You and your loved ones will be protected. What a great promise for you today. David overcame

Goliath. Noah was saved by being in the ark. The three Hebrew boys were rescued from the fire and

Peter was rescued by an angel. Apply what has been given and see what the Lord can and will do.