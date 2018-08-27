Never Mock

It is Monday and here is your thought to ponder. To mock a friend is like sticking you head in the mouth of a lion. A dangerous proposition. When you mock a friend you are putting them down and this shows you really don’t value their friendship and never do it to your spouse. This shows you do not respect them.
