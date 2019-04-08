April 8 – Never Forsaken – Psalm 37:25-26

This is such a great verse. David is reflecting over his life and he observed one truth. Once he was young and now he is old and in the twilight of his life and this is what he has learned. The righteous will never be forsaken. God will never leave or forsake us. His care and protection are constant. What a great promise and reality. Neither will their children ever be seen in the lines of poverty. Jesus promised to give us an abundant life. John reminds us in 3 John 2 that prosperity and health are given as our soul prospers. Health and prosperity start from the inside out. Think about that for a moment.

When you are blessed you in turn can bless others. It is the law of sowing and reaping. You sow you reap. When you are generous you and your children will be blessed. Generosity is a learned behaviour and one in which we should pass on to our children. So today give and in turn you will teach future generations the wonderful promise of resource management and giving.