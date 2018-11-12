Moment by Moment

It is the beginning of the week and here is your thought to ponder. Jesus made the most of every minute and moment. Use His example to motivate yourself to do the same. Maximize the moment because you never know what the next moment holds. You only have the moment you live in. So do all you can, while you can, to everyone you can as long as you can.
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.