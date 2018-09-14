It is the weekend and here is your thought to ponder. Never be hasty in a major decision. Seek the Lord, gather knowledge, advice and counsel and then listen to your heart. You have so much to gain when you proceed in this way. Remember seek first the Kingdom of God and His righteousness and all things will be added unto you.
