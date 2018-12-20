It is Thursday and here is your thought to ponder. Knowing our purpose is the key to getting our work done. God has call to love and touch others for His glory. When we walk in His love we can do so much to help others. His love is the key to having purpose. So walk in His love and have purpose, direction and true love.
