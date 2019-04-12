It is the weekend and here is your thought to ponder. In Isaiah 55:11 New International Version (NIV)

11 so is my word that goes out from my mouth:

It will not return to me empty,

but will accomplish what I desire

and achieve the purpose for which I sent it.

God promise to back His word 100%. That means what whatever promise you are given the Lord will stand behind it. What do you need today the Lord will meet that need. So today stand and claim your promise from the Lord. They are yes, and amen.