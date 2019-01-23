Help is on the way.

It is the middle of the week and here is your thought to ponder. True wisdom is knowing that the Lord will help to accomplish all you are meant to do that today. You do not have to face anything alone. He has promised to never leave or forsake you. You have divine help today. So as you go about your day remember you are being helped.
