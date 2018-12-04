It is Tuesday and here is your thought to ponder. Have a plan for each day but don’t be so focused to miss the little opportunities to touch others for Christ that day. Maximize every moment and be a blessing. God has called you to touch your world. When you do others can and will come to Him because of you.
