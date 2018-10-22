Great Atttitude

It is the beginning of the week and here is your thought to ponder. A great attitude will keep you when all the circumstances are against you. Trust the Lord in all things and lean only to Him and He will direct your life. The Lord will give you wisdom in whatever you face. Simply trust Him. Faith is trusting in God when you do not see or understand what is happening.
