God’s Promise

It is the beginning of the week and here is your thought for today. Matthew 21:22, If you believe, you will receive whatever you ask for in prayer.” What a great promise. Prayer is such a vital tool in the life of a Christian. God loves and answer prayer. Whatever you need ask. James says you have not because you ask not. So ask and receive. Today get your promise and victory through prayer.
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.