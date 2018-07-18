It is the middle of the week and here is your thought to ponder. God made man and then breathed into him the breath of life and man became a living soul. We are not like any thing on this planet. God made us for a purpose and destiny. Don’t let anyone belittle or make you less than God has called you to be. You are His so go and make a difference in your world.
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.