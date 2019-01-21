Good morning it is Monday and here is your thought for today. Remember if God is leading you. You will meet the people you are intended meet. So be ready to be a blessing. Also be ready to minister God’s love and peace into people’s lives. God is using you to touch others and love them into the Kingdom of God.
