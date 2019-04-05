God does not lie

It is Friday and here is your thought for today and the weekend. In

19 God is not human, that he should lie,

not a human being, that he should change his mind.

Does he speak and then not act?

Does he promise and not fulfill?

We earn four things today. First is God not like people. He will not change His mind so when He tells you something about your life He will not change His mind. He is consistent. Next, when He speaks he will act. God will do what He says. Lastly when God makes a promise He will fulfill it. What a great set of facts today. So today claim these and see God’s faithfulness.