It is Tuesday and here is your thought. Atheist`s are a funny group. They spend so much time trying to disprove something they do not believe in. When you believe in the Lord however you have two great things happen to you. First you have eternal and abundant life. Secondly you have purpose for life. Seems like a great deal.
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.