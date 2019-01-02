First thought of 2019

Well here it is 2019 and here is your first thought of the year. In this New year, Before you do anything ask the question, “What would Jesus do? Then do it. Make it your aim this year to be like Jesus. Follow His example when He chose to do the will of the Father. Be like Jesus in your world. Great thought for 2019.
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.