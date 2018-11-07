It is the middle of the week and here is your thought to ponder. Life is a great teacher unfortunately we will run out of time to learn all the lessons it has to offer. So learn the ones you can and don’t worry about the rest. Jesus said that we should not worry about tomorrow because God will take care of all our needs. So put your day by day life in the Lord’s hand you don’t have t worry just be happy.
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.