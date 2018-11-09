It is the weekend and here is your thought to ponder. The secret of communication is learning when to hear and when to speak, So be quick to hear, slow to speak and slow to anger. Be like Jesus and open your mouth when you have something good to say. It will amaze you then how people will be ready to listen to you.
