Coming Second

The weekend is upon us and here is your thought to ponder. Every time the urgent is given first place the important comes in second. So remember to forcus on the important and remember the urgent will always cry out for attention but does not always need you to tend to it. Remember seek God first and His righteousness and everything else will be added unto you. God will direct you.
