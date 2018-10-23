It is Tuesday and here is a thought to ponder. Believe for the best in people but never be surprised by the worst. It comes with the territory. You should trust the Lord but always remember that people do not. So in dealing with others deal with them as you would want to be dealt with and love them like you know God would want them to be loved.
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.