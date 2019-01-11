It is Friday and the weekend is upon us and here is your thought. Let the Holy Spirit order your day and you will be a blessing to those who need you today. Make this your aim and goal. Being a blessing is such a wonderful thing and experience. You help others and at the same time touch other for God’s glory. It does not get better than this.
