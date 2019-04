It is Thursday and here is your thought for today. Our scripture today is

John 10:10

10 The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full. Jesus came to give you eternal and abundant life. It is time you live in that reality. Do not be a victim, or loser anymore. You have been called to be a victor, over comer and conqueror. Be that today.