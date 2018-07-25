It is the middle of the week and here is your thought for today. A child who is spoiled is like a dripping tap, annoying and a waster of valuable resources. The Bible says train a child in the way they should go and when they are old they will not depart from it. Be firm and loving. Help your child to be a good citizen by be loving firm in what you do with them. They need molding and you as parent must do it or someone else will. You do not want that.