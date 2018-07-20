It is Thursday and here is your thought for today. A man once told me that if he ever doubted the existence of God all he did was look around…
Wise Saying
Verse Today
Jude 11 New International Version (NIV) 11 Woe to them! They have taken the way of Cain; they have rushed for profit into Balaam’s error; they have been destroyed in Korah’s…
No fear
God made us
It is the middle of the week and here is your thought to ponder. God made man and then breathed into him the breath of life and man became a…
Wise Saying
God made man and then breathed into him the breath of life and man became a living soul.
Verse Today
Jude 10 King James Version (KJV) 10 But these speak evil of those things which they know not: but what they know naturally, as brute beasts, in those things they corrupt…
The Fowlers Snare
Listen
Wise Saying
Listen to the nudging within your heart, it is the voice that will save you from a multitude of problems.