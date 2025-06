This weekend we’re celebrating DAD heading into Father’s Day! How are you celebrating this weekend?! This is my second Father’s Day and i’m so excited to head out with our little guy Charlie. I’ve heard rumblings of a weekend brunch and possibly a zoo trip! For all the dads out there, I hope you get a day full of cuddles, laughs, games, and phone calls thanking you for all that you do! Have a happy Father’s Day! -Paul the Promo Guy