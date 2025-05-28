It’s so fun at the Circus!

The Royal Canadian International Circus is at Cross Iron Mills until Sunday, June 1st. It’s a lot of family fun! I can’t even imagine how much practicing the performers have put into their routines. The strength, agility and balance; so incredible. And even though I’m a tall guy, I’m not a fan of heights. I was genuinely scared for a few of the acts up in the air!

You can get 2-for-1 tickets at www.royalcanadiancircus.ca with the promo code: ShineFM

Big shout out to Ring Master Josef Dominik Bauer and his aerialist/trapezist wife Claudia Bauer! So good to chat with you both!