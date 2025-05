Do you have a favourite mug? I have a few. Actually, probably 5. three at home, two at work. My sons MADE me a couple of awesome mugs a few years ago. I love using those mugs on the weekend. Also have a couple nice mugs I received from my co-worker, Zach Thomas. And right now I’m in my “M” phase.

If you have a favourite mug or two, feel free to send a photo to our Shine textline. I’d love to see ’em! ~ mike