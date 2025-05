I’ve kept this shirt in the back of my closet for years. The plan has always been to wear it again. Right now, it’s a little snug. And by “little”, I mean “a lot snug”. So as I’m on my zillionth fitness journey, I’m gonna keep focusing on working my way back into this shirt. Not sure when that day will be, but when it arrives, I can’t wait to show you how it fits! ~ mike