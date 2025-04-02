It’s Camping Season!… Well ok not quite but definitely booking season!

Have you started booking up campsites for the summer yet?! With Alberta Parks booking 90 days out it’s definitely made my family have to be on the ball a bit more deciding which weekends we want to go and acting fast to try and get to our favourite campgrounds. We’ve booked in for May long and Canada Day weekend… what about you? have you booked any yet? Do you have any favourite spots?

If looking to get your family booked, head to https://www.albertaparks.ca/albertaparksca/visit-our-parks/camping-in-alberta-parks/online-reservations/ and hurry! -Paul the Promo Guy