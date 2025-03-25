We’re in the home stretch of the season, and the Flames are fighting for the last playoff spot in the west! Now, they’re on the outside looking in, but I for one am looking forward to cheering them on ’til the end! I certainly hope they make it because the excitement in the city is just electric when they’re in the playoffs. I’ll be in the stands tonight, and I couldn’t be more excited to be in the dome with the rest of the C of Red. Get your jersey on and say it with me, Shine Family: “GO FLAMES GO! GO FLAMES GO! GO FLAMES GO!” – Zach Thomas