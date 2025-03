Some days you feel full of thanks, other days you might have to dig a little… that’s why we have Thankful Thursday! An intentional day to thank the Lord for His blessings in the past week.

Share yours on our socials!

Here are mine for today:

🍞daily provision ➡️ praise the Lord for His goodness

⛄the kids made an epic snowman ➡️ so fun to see them working together

🎉little victories ➡️ don’t discount them!

-Stephanie Nicole