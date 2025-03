I was fooling myself if I thought losing an hour of sleep wouldn’t impact me… I had my alarm set for my usual time, but really it was more like an hour earlier than I’ve been used to… so out of instinct I went back to sleep. By the time I was aware of what was going on, I was already well behind schedule! Whoops! I can’t be the only one that this happened to, right? Well, we’ll get through it together… maybe go to bed earlier tonight to reset that interior clock! – Zach Thomas