Hands down one of my all time favourite concerts was seeing Rend Collective the last time they came to Alberta. I recommend them to everyone. The energy, the fun, the worship, truly a great time whether it’s a first concert for the kids (this is a great first concert!!), or you’re just looking for a fun night out! All ages will love it. Grab your tickets to experience this one at https://rendcollective.com/. -Paul the Promo Guy