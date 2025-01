This is one of my favourite things we do each week on the Midday Show! It’s just a weekly opportunity to share the things we’re thanking the Lord for – big or small. He is worthy of our praise, no matter what’s going on! It’s Thankful Thursday! What are you thanking the Lord for today?

Here are my top three:

🧣winter hobbies

🫖rediscovering some of my favourite tea

🙏friends who pray!

How about you? Add yours on social media!

-Stephanie Nicole