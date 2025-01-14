Symphony for Kids Giveaways with the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra!
January 14, 2025
Listen to the Morning Spin & Afternoon Drive Show’s for your chance to win a family 4 pack of tickets to enjoy the January 26th Symphony for Kids production Presto, Mambo! With Platypus Theatre! Learn more about this show at
https://www.winspearcentre.com/tickets/events/eso/2025/presto-mambo-with-platypus-theatre/
!
